Anant Singh AK-47 recovery case: RJD MLA gets 10 years in jail, set to lose assembly membership

RJD MLA Anant Singh, who was found guilty in a case where police recovered an AK-47 gun and other weapons from his residence, has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the MP-MLA court in Patna today.

Anant Singh, the Bahubali MLA of RJD from Mokama, is currently lodged in Beur jail of Patna.

A team of Patna police headed by then City SP Lipi Singh raided the house of Anant Singh in his native village Nadwa under Barh police station on August 16, 2019. As per the police theory, the raiding team had seized an AK-47 riffle, two hand grenades and 26 live cartridges of AK-47 from his house.

During the hearing of this case, the prosecution side produced 13 witnesses and their statements were recorded in the court. The defense side also produced 34 witnesses.

The house of Nadwa village belongs to Anant Singh but he was not living in it. The house was given to a caretaker to look after the premises.

The AK-47 weapon was kept in a hutment behind the big box. The hand grenades were recovered from the adjoining hut.

The police said that AK-47 was evenly wrapped with a plastic bag followed by layers of carbons to avoid detection in metal detectors during transportation.

