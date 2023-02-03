Amul raises milk prices by Rs 3 per litre across country except Gujarat | CHECK REVISED RATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amul raises milk prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country except Gujarat

Amul milk price: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, hiked the rates of milk by Rs 3 per litre, accept in the state. In a statement, it said that the new prices are effective from Friday morning

After the price revision, Aul Gold will cost Rs 66 per litre. Meanwhile, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 54 per litre, Amul cow milk Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk Rs 70 per litre.

“We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the GMCCF said in a statement," the statement reads.

Revised price not applicable in Gujarat

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Anand-headquartered federation, said the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat.

Earlier in October 2023, Amul had hiked the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre across all states, except in Gujarat. The price hike extended to its Gold, Taaza and Shakti variants. Other than Amul, Mother Dairy had also announced an increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR, due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.

