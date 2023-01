Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC RS Sodhi removed from AMUL MD post

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) was revoved form the post with immediate effect on Monday. GCMMF is popularly known as AMUL. His office was also sealed. Jayen Mehta COO of Amul given charge of MD for now.

Image Source : INDIA TVStatement released by AMUL

The decision was taken in the board meeting of the Federation at Gandhinagar.

Sodhi, also the President of the Indian Dairy Association, had been the MD of GCMMF Ltd (AMUL) since June 2010.

Latest Business News