Amritpal Singh's close aide held by Delhi Police from Tilak Vihar, say sources; 4 arrested in Chhattisgarh

Amritpal Singh Hunt Latest News: The 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide identified as Amit Singh was arrested by Delhi Police special cell from West Delhi's Tilak Vihar area, according to Delhi Police sources. Amit, who is an insurance agent was picked up by police for questioning on Tuesday.

4 arrested in Chhattisgarh

Four persons were arrested on Thursday, a day after a rally was taken out in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur by a group of people allegedly in support of wanted pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, an official said.

Based on the examination of CCTV footage and video clips of the statements given by people involved in the rally, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Civil Lines police station here, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prasant Agrawal told PTI.

Four Raipur residents, identified as Diler Singh Randhawa (46), Manindarjeet Singh alias Mintu Sandhu (40), Harinder Singh Khalsa (44) and Harpreet Singh Randhawa alias Chintu (42), were arrested for allegedly taking out a foot march in support of Amritpal Singh, he said. The four have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), SSP Agrawal said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Last location of Amritpal

Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh were last located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. If reports are to be believed, the Khalistan sympathiser may have snicked away to Uttarakhand. Haryana Police meanwhile, have arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Singh and his associate at her home in Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill has said that Amritpal was last located in Haryana. "A woman identified as Baljeet Kaur has also been detained. Amritpal had stayed at her house in Kurukshetra area. They were in touch since last 2.5 years," IGP Gill said.

According to sources, Amritpal had entered Ludhiana from Jalandhar on the late night of March 18. However, he abandoned his associates in Jalandhar itself. He then stayed at Sheikhupura Gurudwara near Jalandhar for 50 minutes. According to police sources, the Granthi of the gurudwara in Jalandhar's Sheikhupura where Amritpal stayed had deleted the CCTV footage of the gurudwara.

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of the radical preacher's aides.

