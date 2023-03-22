Who is Kirandeep Singh? Why is Amritpal Singh's NRI wife under police radar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kirandeep Singh was questioned by police

Amritpal Singh case: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who continues to play cat and mouse with Punjab Police, is on run with his two aides- Papal Singh and Vikramjeet Singh and they are frequently traveling at night and changing their look, said sources on Wednesday. Police speculated that he is present in Sri Muktsar Sahib as he was scheduled to visit the city.

Meanwhile, sources further revealed that police reportedly found Amritpal's NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur's links to Khalistani outfits and foreign funding. Police on Wednesday questioned her at Amritpal's native village Jallupur Khera near Amritsar.

Who is Kirandeep Kaur?

UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur recently married Amritpal. The marriage took place at Amritpal Singh's ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar last month.

After marriage, Amritpal announced that his wife will return to Punjab to stay with him and it will be a symbol of reverse migration to inspire Sikh youth in the state that sees high migration. her family is reportedly from Jalandhar.

Why is Kirandeep Kaur an important link in the probe?

Kirandeep Kaur is reportedly under police radar and she might be arrested if police don't get satisfactory answers, said sources. Her link to the United Kingdom is the major reason why she might be arrested. Recently, Khalistani activities were noticed in the UK. Plice may probe her friend and family circle in Britain.

Bike recovered

The bike in which the Khalistani sympathiser was seen absconding has been recovered from Darapur area, 45 km from Jalandhar. The bike was found abandoned on the roadside and was taken to the police station by two boys. The Punjab Police on Wednesday also reached the residence of Amritpal Singh's in Jallupur Khera village, Amritsar on Day 5 of the search operation.

According to police, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief switched from one car to another, changed clothes at a gurdwara and then fled along with three other associates on two motorcycles.

The Uttarakhand Police also started a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates.

The stringent National Security Act has also been invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab government on Tuesday told the high court which rapped it over the “intelligence failure” that led to pro-Khalistan preacher giving police the slip.

