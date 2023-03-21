Punjab Police releases new photos of Amritpal Singh, asks people to help govt arrest him

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab police release new photos of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh who is on the run

Amritpal Singh arrest: As the hunt for the Khalistan supporter is still underway, the Punjab Police on Tuesday released at least seven new photos of the radical leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief who's on run and have asked people to help the government nab him.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Earlier today, Punjab police arrested four people for helping Amritpal Singh escape.

Cops said that these people helped him to escape in a car, and during their questioning, it came to the fore that he went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.

"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said while addressing reporters.

How Amritpal Singh escaped arrest?

The radical leader Amritpal Singh escaped using several vehicles including cars to bikes after police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja have been apprehended for helping Amritpal Singh escape, Gill said.

The car has been seized, he said, adding that a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set were found in it.

Police also released four pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire and appealed to people to help tracing him. The IG further said efforts are on to nab the radical preacher. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is monitoring the situation and taking regular feedback from police officers, Gill said.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against radical preacher amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

(With inputs from PTI)

