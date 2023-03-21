Punjab CM on Amritpal Singh: 'Elements with foreign powers help were trying to spoil state's environment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritpal Singh case: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday broke his silence on Amritpal Singh as the hunt for Khalistan sympathiser entered day 4. He said that Punjab's peace and harmony, and country's progress is AAP government's priority. On Saturday, the Punjab government began a major crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal, who is wanted in several criminal cases. Over 100 people have been arrested so far in the crackdown, according to Punjab Police.

"In last few days, some elements were trying to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them....Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested, strict punishment will be given to them...Those who will try to disturb Punjab's peace will be severely dealt with," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on action taken against Amritpal Singh and his associates.

"Punjabis are known for keeping friendships and peace, but if instigated, we can also give befitting replies.," he added.

Meanwhile, radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh was brought to Assam by the Punjab Police on Tuesday morning. Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of WPD, is among the five people slapped with the National Security Act (NSA), which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

