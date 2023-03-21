Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amritpal Singh case LIVE: Hunt for Khalistan sympathiser enters day four, security beefed up in Punjab
Live now

Amritpal Singh case LIVE: Hunt for Khalistan sympathiser enters day four, security beefed up in Punjab

As the hunt for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still underway, the Punjab police has so far arrested over 110 supporters of the radical preacher. Meanwhile, the Central government has also asked BSF and SSB to remain alert on the border to foil any escape attempt by Amritpal.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 7:21 IST
Amritpal Singh case updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Amritpal Singh case updates

Amritpal Singh case:  As the hunt to arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh is underway, the Punjab government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon (March 21). Meanwhile, the radical preacher's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar. Further, the security has also been beefed up around the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and Scotland Yard detained one person in connection with vandalism at the mission by Khalistan supporters. The Central government has also asked Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to remain alert on border to foil any escape attempt by the radical leader. It should be noted here that the police crackdown in Punjab came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Latest India News

Live updates :Punjab: Amritpal Singh case

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 21, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    The United States has strongly condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by a group of separatist Sikhs, terming it absolutely unacceptable. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters on Sunday broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News