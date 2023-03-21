Amritpal Singh case LIVE: Hunt for Khalistan sympathiser enters day four, security beefed up in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amritpal Singh case updates

Amritpal Singh case: As the hunt to arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh is underway, the Punjab government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon (March 21). Meanwhile, the radical preacher's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar. Further, the security has also been beefed up around the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and Scotland Yard detained one person in connection with vandalism at the mission by Khalistan supporters. The Central government has also asked Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to remain alert on border to foil any escape attempt by the radical leader. It should be noted here that the police crackdown in Punjab came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

