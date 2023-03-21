Amritpal Singh's 'escape' is intelligence failure: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhagwant Mann govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh case: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government for 'intelligence failure' over Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's 'escape'. On Saturday, the Punjab government began a major crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal, who is wanted in several criminal cases. Over 100 people have been arrested so far in the crackdown, according to Punjab Police.

“You have 80,000 police, how has he not been arrested?” the Bench asked Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai, who apprised the court that all accused except the Waris Punjab De chief have been arrested. The Punjab government also informed the court that the stringent NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh. "We were armed but we restrained to use force. Some matters are so sensitive, can't explain in court. We are doing best to arrest," Ghai added.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence over the police crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that elements with help of foreign powers were trying to spoil environment of state. "In the last few days, some elements had been trying to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested. Strict punishment will be given to them. Our government will not tolerate any anti-national activity on the soil of Punjab. I thank the people of Punjab for their cooperation. I have been receiving calls from parents thanking me for this action," he said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the Punjab government for action taken on Amritpal Singh. “When we came to power in Punjab, people said they (AAP) can work in the fields of education, health and power, but handling law and order situation will be tough. The system we inherited from previous governments showed that criminals and gangsters were provided political protection. But our government is an honest one. We are taking strict action against such elements," Kejriwal said.

