Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Ammonia gas leak triggers panic in Haryana's Jhajjar, complaints of breathing issues

Ammonia gas leak: In a tragic incident, a gas leak occurred at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours.

On being alerted, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and situation was brought under control.

Latest India News