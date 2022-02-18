Durgapur steel plant gas leak: 3 dead, several workers fall ill

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO: WEBSITE/DURGAPUR STEEL PLANT Durgapur steel plant gas leak

Durgapur steel plant gas leak news: At least three people have died and several other workers have fallen ill after a gas leak at Durgapur Steel Plant in West Bengal. Unwell workers have been taken to a local hospital where their conditions was stated to be stable.

According to news agency ANI, the three labourers who died were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at steel plant. They were rescued and rushed to hospital but they could not be saved.

Relief and rescue work are continuing at the plant.

In November 2017, two contract workers of the Durgapur Steel Plant died and five others were taken ill due to gas leak at the plant.

Earlier in 2010, 27 workers fell ill due methane leak at the plant. However, plant authorities had then denied it to a case of gas leak. The workers felt uncomfortable near the furnace due to increased concentration of the gases, an official had said.

More details are awaited.

