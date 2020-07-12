Kejriwal to Amitabh Bachchan: Power of billion prayers with you

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has wished a speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan as he has been caught with coronavirus.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who informed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery for the actor. Taking it to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you."

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Saturday night informing, "T 3590 - I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited.. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you. https://t.co/vxlSowqvnh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2020

Soon after Big B informed that he has been caught with coronavirus, his son who is an actor and producer, Abhishek Bachchan informed that he has also tested for coronavirus.

The Bachchans have been admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan age

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

He has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital, Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic.

Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek found Covid-19 positive; Aishwarya, Jaya test negative

ALSO READ | Veteran actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after security guard tests COVID-19 positive

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage