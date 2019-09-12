Amit Shah remembers Arun Jaitley as 'administrator par excellence'

Home Minister Amit Shah remembers Arun Jaitley

Home Minister Amit Shah today remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley as an "administrator par excellence". He acknowledged Jaitley's role in taking Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to greater heights.

Amit Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) where Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports administrator.

Amit Shah said Jaitley's death was a personal loss for him, who he considered as a member of his family, and the one who guided him for several years.

The home minister digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.

DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after skipper Virat Kohli.

"When I decided to name a stand-in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

Apart from the family members of Jaitley, the gala evening was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ex-skipper Kapil Dev and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, among others.

"For Arun ji, cricket was his passion and life. He remained DDCA chief for 13 years and he played a great role in making the likes of Virat, Pant, Dhawan, Nehra, Sehwag as great players. All these players love him very much," Rajat Sharma said.

