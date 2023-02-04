Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Rs 300-crore nano urea plant in Jharkhand's Deoghar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Rs 300-crore nano urea plant in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Amit Shah's Jharkhand visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of a nano urea plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO).

As per an official statement, he will also pay obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple and also take part in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth. Besides, the Union Minister is also expected to address the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in the town.

"The Union Home Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 300-crore nano urea plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)," the company's Managing Director US Awasthi told PTI. According to him, this will be the fifth nano urea plant in the country.

BJP looks to make inroads in Jharkhand

Shah's visit holds significance in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls due next year.

Earlier in January, he had visited Chaibasa and called upon chief minister Hemant Sorenled state government to stop infiltrators from other countries, who he said were "out to grab land in Jharkhand by marrying tribal women".

The saffron party, in alliance with AJSU Party, had bagged 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress and JMM bagged one constituency each.

