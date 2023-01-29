Amit Shah commences campaign for 2024 polls in Haryana, appeals people to vote for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years... In eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana that could not have happened in 70 years," he said.

Commencing the campaign for 2024 assembly polls in Haryana's Sonipat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people of the state to vote for BJP. Shah's public rally was slated to be conducted in Sonipat on Sunday. However it got cancelled as his chopper did not get permission to take off and land due to bad weather conditions.

Shah however addressed the gathering over the phone. He said, "All of us together will work to make Narendra Modi ji as Prime Minister again. I am confident that the lotus of BJP will bloom at every Lok Sabha seat."

Shah took potshots at the previous Congress govt in the state and said that the region witnessed so much progress in the last eight years and that this could not have happened during the Congress rule of 70 years.

"You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years. The corruption has reduced in every sector, law and order has improved and castism has ended. In eight years somuch development has taken place in Haryana that could not have happened in 70 years. Now education sarpanches are taking Haryana forward," said Shah.

ALSO READ | Gujarat celebrates Uttarayan festival; Amit Shah, CM Patel extend greetings to people

Latest India News