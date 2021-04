Image Source : PTI Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh, to visit site of Naxal attack in Bijapur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday left for Chhattisgarh. He will visit the site of the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border and later meet the injured jawans at hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah reviewed the gun battle in Bijapur that claimed lives of 22 security personnel, asserting that the fight against Maoists will continue and we will take it to the end.

