Anil Vij compares Punjab Congress to sinking ship, calls it 'unstable' after Amarinder's resignation as CM

Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday drew parallels between the Punjab Congress and a sinking ship, terming it "unstable", pointing out that the reason behind the political development is 'internal conflicts' within the party.

"When a ship is about to sink, its movement becomes unsteady. Similarly, the Punjab Congress has also become unstable. They have internal conflicts," Vij told reporters today.

Vij further held Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for Captain's resignation.

Tweeting about Captain's resignation, Vij said, "Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. Its script was written on the same day Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Congress because wherever the 'saint' went, destruction followed."

Vij's remarks came as Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation, and that of the council of ministers, to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhavan shortly after 4.30 p.m., pre-empting what was widely being seen as a move to remove him from chief ministership through an emergency Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at 5 pm.

"I hereby tender my resignation as Chief Minister, and that of my Council of Ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.

An official release said his wife Preneet Kaur, MP, accompanied him to the Governor house. His son Raninder Singh was also present, along with MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, citing continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes.

Captain Amarinder Singh said he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades.

(With ANI inputs)

