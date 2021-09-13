Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Instead...mount pressure on Centre to repeal farm laws': Amarinder appeals farmers to shun protests in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed farmers not to hold protests across the state and instead "mount pressure" on the Central government to repeal the farm laws.

While addressing an event after laying the foundation stone of government college at Mukhliana village in the Chabbewal assembly constituency, Singh said the state where its entire people stood like a rock with them in favour of their legitimate issues, should desist from holding protests across the state against these "black" farm laws passed by the BJP-led Central government.

The chief minister said that the ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers were "not at all in the interests of the state", which has considerably impacted its economic development and hoped his request would be acceded by the farmers on agitation.

Singh reminded that these laws were rejected by the state assembly and replaced by the state's own farm laws which were sent to the governor for his assent but to "our dismay these have not yet been forwarded to the President."

"I want to tell Punjab farmers that this is their land. Their ongoing protests here are not in the state's interest. Instead of holding protests in the state, farmers should mount pressure on the Centre to get farm laws repealed," Singh said.

