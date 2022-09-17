AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day police custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to four-day police custody

Amanatullah Khan police custody: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been sent to 4-day police custody on Saturday. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested after raids by Delhi's anti-corruption branch on Friday after allegations of "illegal appointments" to Waqf board surfaced. During the raid, a weapon was recovered from Amanatullah Khan of which he could not furnish a licence. Cash worth Rs 12 lakh, and two-three types of cartridges were also seized. A weapon was also recovered from Khan's business partner.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had issued a notice to Khan for interrogation in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, said officials. A senior official said on Thursday that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

Amanatullah Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

