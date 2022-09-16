Anti-corruption branch raids AAP MLA Amanatullah, seizes weapon, Rs 12 lakh cash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was earlier sent summons by Delhi anti-corruption branch on Thursday.

Anti-corruption branch raids Amanatullah: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was raided by Delhi's anti-corruption board on Friday after allegations to Waqf board surfaced. During the raid, a weapon was recovered from Amanatullah Khan of which he could not furnish a licence. Cash worth Rs 12 lakh, and two-three types of cartridges were also seized. A weapon was also recovered from Khan's business partner.

The Anti-Corruption Branch had issued a notice to Khan for interrogation in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, said officials. A senior official said on Thursday that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

Amanatullah Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

