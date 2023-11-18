UP cadre senior IPS officer Alok Sharma appointed new SPG chief

Follow us on Image Source : SPG.NIC.IN Representational image

Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Alok Sharma has been appointed the new chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG). The agency is responsible for providing proximate armed security cover to the prime minister.

Who is Alok Sharma?

Alok Sharma is a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is currently serving as additional director general of the SPG.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the SPG director from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. The vacancy was necessitated following the demise of SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha on September 6.

Sinha was a 1987-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer. He was 61.

The tenure of Alok Sharma has not been fixed as yet and he would serve the post till further orders.

With inputs from PTI

