Bihar Governor approves bill raising quota for backward classes to 65 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has approved the state's new reservation Bill which proposed to increase quota for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The General Administration Department is likely to publish a Gazette regarding this by late tonight.

Recently the new reservation bill was passed in the winter session. In a program yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the Governor to approve the Bill soon. Today, as soon as he (Governor) returned from Delhi, the Bill was approved. There is a provision in the new reservation bill to increase the scope of reservation to 65 per cent. BJP has also given its support to the Bill.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposed to increase the quota for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to 75 per cent in the state.

According to the Supreme Court order, the reservation limit cannot be increased by more than 50 percent. In such a situation, after passing the bill from both the Houses, the State government can send the proposal to the Centre. Nitish Kumar had also talked about sending the proposal to the Center in the Legislative Council today.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar to launch state-wide movement if Bihar not given special category status