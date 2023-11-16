Nitish Kumar to launch state-wide movement if Bihar not given special category status

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he will launch a state-wide movement if Bihar is not given a special category status by the Centre.

"If the Centre does not grant special status to Bihar at the earliest, we will launch a state-wide movement… The demand for a special status will be heard in every nook and corner of the state during the movement," Nitish Kumar said while speaking at a function in Patna.

"We have planned a number of welfare initiatives for the economically weaker sections of the society and it would cost a poor state like Bihar several crores of rupees. We will have to spend it in over five years.

"If the demand for special status to Bihar is fulfilled, we will be able to provide all benefits to the people concerned within two and a half years. Therefore, Bihar needs the status immediately," the chief minister said.

"I am hopeful that the governor will soon sign both bills. Immediately after that, we will implement it for the upliftment of socially, educationally and economically backward sections of the society," the Bihar CM said.

He further said that those who do not support the demand of special status are not interested in the development of the state.

