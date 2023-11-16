Rajasthan Chunav Manch: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts confidence in polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during Rajasthan Chunav Manch

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed strong confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections, stating, "I am fully confident that we will emerge victorious in the assembly elections." He credited the success to the collective efforts of the party and the dedication of Congress workers.

Drawing attention to unfulfilled promises, Kharge questioned the fate of the ₹15 lakh promise and the commitment to create jobs for two crore people. He emphasised the need for truthfulness in politics, stating that continuous deception of the public eventually loses its credibility.

Kharge criticised the BJP, stating that people are dissatisfied with the party, and the public is becoming increasingly aware of the falsehoods propagated by the ruling party. He concluded by asserting that the electorate is discerning and will not be swayed by repeated untruths. The Congress leader urged the people to recognize the reality behind political claims, emphasizing the importance of trust in the electoral process.