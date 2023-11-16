Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
  Rajasthan Chunav Manch: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts confidence in polls

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 chunav mach: Kharge highlighted pressing issues in the country, such as inflation and rising unemployment. He indirectly referred to PM Modi, suggesting that assistance is being provided to wealthy individuals while ordinary citizens face challenges like bank frauds.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Jaipur Updated on: November 16, 2023 19:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during Rajasthan Chunav Manch

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed strong confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections, stating, "I am fully confident that we will emerge victorious in the assembly elections." He credited the success to the collective efforts of the party and the dedication of Congress workers.

Drawing attention to unfulfilled promises, Kharge questioned the fate of the ₹15 lakh promise and the commitment to create jobs for two crore people. He emphasised the need for truthfulness in politics, stating that continuous deception of the public eventually loses its credibility.

Kharge criticised the BJP, stating that people are dissatisfied with the party, and the public is becoming increasingly aware of the falsehoods propagated by the ruling party. He concluded by asserting that the electorate is discerning and will not be swayed by repeated untruths. The Congress leader urged the people to recognize the reality behind political claims, emphasizing the importance of trust in the electoral process.

 

