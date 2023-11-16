Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
  4. Rajasthan Chunav Manch: People inclined towards bringing back BJP, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Rajasthan Chunav Manch: People inclined towards bringing back BJP, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 chunav mach: Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted that the Congress-led government from 2018 to 2023 has been the most unstable government Rajasthan has witnessed.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Jaipur Updated on: November 16, 2023 19:24 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks during Rajasthan Election Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: In the midst of the political battleground for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have unleashed all their arrows in this electoral contest. The atmosphere is charged with intensity as the seventh electoral sky of Rajasthan unfolds. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during his address at the India TV Chunav Manch.

The Union Minister highlighted the wavering stability under the Congress rule, signaling a lack of continuity in governance. He expressed concern over the alleged corruption scandals involving Congress members, suggesting that the party's leaders had set new benchmarks for corruption during their time in power.

Meghwal further emphasised the changing sentiment of the people in Rajasthan, claiming that there is a growing inclination among them to bring the BJP back into power. As the election fervor escalates, this forum serves as a platform for key political figures to present their perspectives, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in the state. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding political drama in Rajasthan.

Also readRajasthan Chunav Manch: Verbal clash between BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla, Congress spokesperson Atul Patil

 

