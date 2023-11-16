Rajasthan Chunav Manch: People inclined towards bringing back BJP, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks during Rajasthan Election Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: In the midst of the political battleground for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have unleashed all their arrows in this electoral contest. The atmosphere is charged with intensity as the seventh electoral sky of Rajasthan unfolds. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during his address at the India TV Chunav Manch.

The Union Minister highlighted the wavering stability under the Congress rule, signaling a lack of continuity in governance. He expressed concern over the alleged corruption scandals involving Congress members, suggesting that the party's leaders had set new benchmarks for corruption during their time in power.

Meghwal further emphasised the changing sentiment of the people in Rajasthan, claiming that there is a growing inclination among them to bring the BJP back into power. As the election fervor escalates, this forum serves as a platform for key political figures to present their perspectives, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in the state. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding political drama in Rajasthan.

