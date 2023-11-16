Rajasthan Chunav Manch: Verbal clash between BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla, Congress spokesperson Atul Patil

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Verbal clash between BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla, Congress spokesperson Atul Patil.

Chunav Manch: The electoral battleground of Rajasthan witnesses a fierce verbal duel as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress unleash their political artillery in the run-up to the seventh phase of the state elections. India TV's Chunav Manch provided a platform for Shehzad Poonawalla, spokesperson for the BJP, and Atul Patil, spokesperson for the Congress, to engage in a heated exchange, focusing on their respective election promises and announcements.

BJP's Allegations: Accusations of neglect and appeasement policies

Shehzad Poonawalla, representing the BJP, accused the current government of indulging in appeasement policies and neglecting critical issues. He pointed out a surge in crimes against women in the state and criticised the government's passive stance on these matters. Poonawalla emphasised that Rajasthan deserves a government that actively addresses the rising challenges rather than maintaining a silent posture.

Congress' counter: Defending achievements and welfare measures

In response, Patil highlighted achievements such as providing subsidised cylinders to women for just 500 rupees and offering a 25 lakh insurance policy to the residents. He emphasised that the Congress government has successfully implemented various welfare measures, including ensuring seven guarantees for the people of the state.

Dueling perspectives: BJP and Congress clash over governance

The exchange intensified as both spokespersons presented clashing perspectives on governance. Poonawalla continued to press on the BJP's narrative of the government's shortcomings and the need for a change. On the other hand, Patil showcased Congress' accomplishments and welfare schemes, asserting that the party has been working relentlessly for the benefit of the people.

Allegations of political vendetta: ED's role in election states

Adding a twist to the verbal duel, Atul Patil alleged that apart from the political battle, even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seems to be favoring the BJP in election states. This accusation further fueled the debate, raising questions about the alleged involvement of investigative agencies in the electoral process.

As the electoral discourse heats up, Rajasthan remains a focal point of political contention, with both parties striving to sway voters with their contrasting narratives and promises. The seventh phase of the state elections is poised to be a crucial juncture in determining the political landscape of Rajasthan.