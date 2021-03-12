Akola Lockdown: Strict restrictions to be enforced, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akola Lockdown: Strict restrictions to be enforced

A strict lockdown will be enforced in one more Maharashtra city in view of rising Covid-19 cases. After Nagpur, Akola has also been placed under lockdown to flatten the rising graph.

As per the local administration, restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM on Friday. The restrictions will remain in place till Monday 8 PM. However, essential services will remain open during the lockdown period.

Earlier on Thursday, a strict lockdown was announced in Nagpur from March 15 to 21. According to district guardian minister Nitin Raut, the lockdown will be enforced in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21.

Several districts of Maharashtra including Nagpur and Akola have been reporting a spike in daily cases since the last month.

Meanwhile, nigh curfew will remain in place in Pune 10 PM to 6 AM. Also, schools and colleges have been shut till March 31 to prevent gatherings.

