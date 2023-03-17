Akhilesh targets BJP over Rahul Gandhi's remarks row ahead of his meeting with Mamata in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Akhilesh Yadav is in Kolkata for party meet

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over ongoing row on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy in London, saying the ruling party is alleging Congress of defaming the nation but UP CM also disrespected the constitution.

Yadav, who is in Kolkata to chair his party's two-day national executive, is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening.

Buzz on 'Third Front' ahead of 2024

Yadav's meeting with Banerjee fueled the speculation that they may discuss the formation of a third front- minus BJP and Congress. Banerjee and Yadav already rejected the possibility to join the Congress-led UPA ahead of the 2024 General Election. SP, TMC and BRS are some political parties that yet not opened their cards on united Opposition against BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything for saving the constitution," Yadav said at the event.

He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for misusing central agencies to "harass leaders and public representatives of opposition parties", who pose a threat to the saffron camp.

"Unemployment and cost of living have increased so much. No ED-CBI raid on those who have joined their (BJP) party. Whoever has disrespected the constitution, we will fight them. We will save the constitution at every cost," he added.

"The ED, CBI, and Income Tax are political weapons of the BJP. Here in Bengal, the instances are less. In Uttar Pradesh, several of our (SP) leaders, including MLAs, are in jail in false and fabricated cases," he told reporters after reaching Kolkata airport.

"The BJP sends the ED and CBI to harass those opposition parties which threaten it," he said.

Samajwadi Party's national executive meet

Samajwadi Party is holding its two-day national executive in Kolkata from March 18 to discuss policies and strategies for the assembly election in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh later this year and the Lok Sabha poll in 2024, sources in SP said.

Yadav is also scheduled to address the workers meeting at Moulali Yuva Kendra this afternoon. He will then go to Banerjee's residence to meet her, the sources said. The two leaders share a very cordial relationship. Yadav had lent his party's support to TMC during the 2021 Bengal assembly poll, which was reciprocated by Banerjee when she campaigned for the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister during the 2022 election in that state.

(With agencies input)

