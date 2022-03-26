Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP legislature party leader, to be leader of Opposition in UP

With this, the SP president is all set to become the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Lucknow Updated on: March 26, 2022 13:38 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 
Image Source : PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs here on Saturday.

Briefing reporters after the first meeting of the newly-elected MLAs at the party headquarters, Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam said Yadav has been elected as the leader of the legislature party.

With this, the SP president is all set to become the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Yadav, who won from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri in the Uttar Assembly polls, had recently resigned from his Lok Sabha membership from Azamgarh.

Under Yadav's leadership, the SP will raise the issues concerning people in the Assembly and oppose the false claims and wrong policies of the state government, Uttam said.

