Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar, tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after he tested negative for coronavirus.

Ajit Pawar was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection last month.

Disclosing this, Pawar said he will be in-home quarantine for the next some days and thanked those who had wished him a speedy recovery.

