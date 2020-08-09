Air India Express says Aug 7 plane crash investigation underway, to share more info soon

Image Source : PTI Mangled remains of an Air India Express flight en route from Dubai after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.

The ongoing investigation in the Air India Express flight IX-1344 that crash-landed on Friday evening at Calicut (Kozhikode) International Airport is continuing and will take some time before it is completed, Air India Express said in a statement.

Air India Express in a statement said, "Investigation for the accident is contiuining and will take some time before it is completed. Air India Express Limited will release further information as soon as it is available. Updated information will also be posted on the Air India Express Limited website www.airindiaexpress.in"

Image Source : ANI Air India Express Limited statement on the ongoing investigation on the plane crash incident.

The Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18

dead and several injured.

Image Source : PTI Mangled remains of Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur Internationa Airport.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was briefed by the officials of Air India and Airport Authority of India (AAI) on how the accident had occurred.

"Visited the crash site at #Calicut Airport. Officials of @airindiain and AAI briefed on how the accident had occurred. The investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the crash," the Minister said in a tweet.

The AIE flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

Muraleedharan was accompanied by Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan, CMD Air India and officials of Air India and AAI.

