Air India plane crash: What happened minutes after flight crash-landed on tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport

Air India Express plane with 190 onboard that crashed on Friday evening while attempting landing amid heavy rains at Kerala's Kozhikode airport has so far claimed 18 lives including both the pilots. The black box has been found and an investigation is underway. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that there shouldn't be any speculation as to how the plane crashed as an investigation is underway. Here's an account of the first 5 minutes after the Dubai-Kozhikode flight crash-landed at the airport.

According to NDTV, it has accessed details of what happened in the first 5 minutes after the Air India Express flight crashed at 7:40 pm and fell 35-feet below the table-top runway.

7:40 pm | Air India Express flight Boeing 737 skids off the table-top runway while attempting landing amid heavy rainfall at the Kozhikode airport and goes down 35-feet below. A CISF personnel sees this and informs the CISF control room.

7:41 pm | After getting information, CISF control room dials up Air Traffic Control and CISF quick action team.

7:42 pm | The Kozhikode airport fire station was alerted.

7:43 pm | Airport Health Department is informed by the CISF.

7:44 pm | Terminal Manager, airport director is contacted by the CISF and another call is made to the airport health department team.

7:45 pm | Local police and agency's unit lines are informed by the CISF control room.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought in a flight on Sunday afternoon. The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time.

Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present. Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at the airport.

