Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, other countries till April 30 as coronavirus grips world

Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30

As the number of cases of the deadly novel is rising exponentially, Air India on Friday announced that it has cancelled all flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, and Sri Lanka till April 30.

The government on Thursday asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far.

Asserting that the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad have always been a priority for India, the government said three flights will be sent to Iran to bring back Indians from Iran.

With the novel coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, Health Ministry officials said around 1,500 people who came in contact with the 75 infected people were under rigorous observation while over 30,000 people across the country under community surveillance. "India presently has around 1 lakh testing kits. More testing kits have been ordered and they are in procurement," the official said.

