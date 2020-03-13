Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Coronavirus: 2 people test positive in Nagpur

Amid rising confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, two more people tested positive in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Friday.

Nagpur Updated on: March 13, 2020 16:02 IST
Coronavirus: 2 people test positive in Nagpur
Coronavirus: 2 people test positive in Nagpur

Amid rising confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, two more people tested positive in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Divisional Commissioner said on Friday. With these two cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Nagpur has reached three. So far, 13 cases are reported in the state of Maharashtra. 

The Helpline Number for corona-virus: +91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for corona-virus: ncov2019@gmail.com

This is a developing story...

