Google asks its Bangalore office employees to work from home after one worker tested positive

Search engine giant Google on Friday issued a statement asking its Bangalore office employees to work from home after one worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The issued statement said: "We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then."

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials," it said.

An employee in Google's office in Bangalore, India, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and has been placed in quarantine.

The case was first reported at the end of February and the company as a precautionary measaure restricted all international employee travel in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India have soared to 74. Fourteen fresh cases have been reported from several states, including nine from Maharashtra.

