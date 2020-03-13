COVID-19: Kejriwal appeals all to avoid public gathering as Delhi invokes epidemic act

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals Delhiites to avoid public gathering, invokes epidemic act

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while invoking that coronavirus has been declared as an epidemic in Delhi requested all the Delhiites to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. In order to contain the virus and minimizing its spread, the Delhi government has shut down all cinema halls, schools, colleges till March 31. However, exams will continue as scheduled.

No IPL matches in Delhi, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has also stopped all sports gathering, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches, that are scheduled to take place in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented.

"All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in wake of the coronavirus threat," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said home quarantine is the best solution in case one has any symptoms of coronavirus. Delhi has so far reported six cases of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | DU suspends classes, postpones internal exams till March 31

ALSO READ | Google employee in Bengaluru tests Coronavirus +ve; company asks all others to work from home