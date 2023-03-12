AIMIM conducts survey on condition of Muslims in Rajasthan with eye on upcoming Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASADOWAISI AIMIM conducts survey on condition of Muslims in Rajasthan with an eye on upcoming Assembly polls

Asaduddin Owaisi's Muslim card: In an attempt to gain some grounds in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled this year, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is conducting a survey on the condition of Muslims in the state.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Owaisi said that a survey is being conducted on the condition of Muslims in Rajasthan. He also said that the report will be out sometime this month and shall be made public by March 25-26.

"Muslims have been made porters of secularism. When elections come, they say to keep secularism alive, while others keep drowning it. For this reason, I am getting the survey done by experts here," he added.

Owaisi speaks on AIMIM's plans for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Speaking further, Owaisi also discussed AIMIM's plans for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. "AIMIM will contest the elections in Rajasthan for which I am visiting major cities of the state. My aim is to help my party's candidates win," he remarked. When asked if he would also forge an alliance with other parties ahead of the polls, Owaisi said, "Only time will tell that."

On choosing the CM's home turf for launching his campaign, Owaisi said, "Doing public relations is not a bad thing. I also visited the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency and contested elections in Gujarat also."

Rajasthan Assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister.

