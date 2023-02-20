Delhi: Residence of Asaduddin Owaisi attacked with stones; It's concerning, says AIMIM chief

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Owaisi's Delhi residence attacked with stone

The residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka road, New Delhi was attacked with stones by some unknown persons on Sunday night.

A complaint was filed by Owaisi in this regard. Additional DCP visited his residence and police collected the evidence from the site.

As per the complaint filed by Owaisi, he stated that he found after returning at night that stones were thrown at his residence in the evening.

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he tweeted.

"It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence," his tweet read.

Owaisi allegedly attacked with stones on Vande Bharat train

Earlier on November 8, a spokesperson of AIMIM alleged that stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling in poll-bound Gujarat. Police, however, denied the claim.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said the incident took place before the train reached Surat where Owaisi, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was scheduled to attend a public rally as part of his election campaigning in the state. Pathan also said he has some photographs to prove his claim.

"Asaduddin Owaisi Saheb, Sabir Kabliwala sir, me and the team of AIMIM were traveling in the Vande Bharat Express train from Ahmedabad to Surat when some unidentified persons pelted stones at the train and broke its glass," he claimed.

