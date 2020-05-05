28 vegetable vendors in Agra test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus test kit.

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, in the past several days, 28 vegetable vendors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Taj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh. However, it is yet to be confirmed how they have contracted the virus but contact tracing, history of these are being traced.

So far, the total numer of coronavirus cases in Agra mounted to 597 on Tuesday. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. The district authorities clarified early Monday there was no relief for the Taj city and lockdown restrictions will continue to be effectively enforced till May 17. District magistrate PN Singh tweeted there was fear that the number of infected would rise further, therefore lockdown restrictions will remain in force, more strictly to be complied with. He said 7,234 samples had been taken so far for testing.

So far 15 deaths have been reported, while 147 had recovered and returned home. Four quarantine centres have been shut down. The city now has 44 hot spots. The neighbouring districts of Firozabad and Mathura are also red, as the number of Covid-19 infected has continued to go up.

The Agra district administration came under pressure as more than a thousand migrant labourers arrived from Ahmedabad in a special train. After thermal screening at the Agra can't station, 595 locals were sent for quarantine, while the rest were sent to their districts in buses.

The District Administration, meanwhile, decided to constitute village and mohalla level monitoring committees. Those so far registered under the MGNREGA scheme would be mobilised to dig 21 lakh pits for sapling plantation and to clean up 178 community ponds before the monsoon rains.

