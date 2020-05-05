Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: 8 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally now at 659

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 659 after 8 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 324 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 28 have died, State Health Department said on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, three cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two cases from Bagalakote, and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, and Bhatkal Uttara Kannada.

"Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 659 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 28 deaths and 324 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks.

However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

