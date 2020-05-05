Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases cross 3,000-mark, death toll at 82. Check district-wise list

After 38 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3,099. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1036 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's coronavirus cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 14,541, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 172 Alwar 12 Banswara 66 Baran 1 Bharatpur 115 Bhilwara 37 Bikaner 38 Barmer 3 Chittorgarh 99 Churu 14 Dausa 21 Dholpur 15 Dungarpur 7 Hanumangarh 11 Jaipur 1036 Jaisalmer 35 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 725 Jhalawar 41 Karauli 3 Kota 220 Nagaur 119 Pali 28 Pratapgarh 4 Rajsamand 4 Sawai Madhopur 8 Sikar 7 Tonk 136 Udaipur 15

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

The government is slowly trying to open up the economy amid coronavirus lockdown as many small businesses across the country have incurred major losses due to shutdown, therefore, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Centre is moving towards an exit strategy from the shutdown. PM Modi meanwhile is holding meetings with Finance Minister, other cabinet ministers on deciding the economic stimulus or relief package for the businesses as they have been affected due to lockdown.

