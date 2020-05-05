Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 67 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 516. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1717 after 67 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday. With the latest updates, the major COVID-19 hotbed Kurnool continued to be a cause for worry as it contributed 25 out of the 67 fresh cases reported in the state. According to the medical bulletin, 8,263 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, too added 13 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the total to 351. Krishna district reported eight cases as its count rose to 286. Nellore district in the red zone in Andhra, reported one fresh case. Vizianagaram, the lone green zone, is the only district not to have reported even one coronavirus case so far. Seven other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Check district-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks.

However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

