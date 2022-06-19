Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Agnipath protests LIVE: Centre's concessions fail to douse fire; top officer behind scheme to hold press meet
Live now

Agnipath protests LIVE: Centre's concessions fail to douse fire; top officer behind scheme to hold press meet

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting at his residence with the tri-service chiefs and discussed the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2022 13:20 IST
Vehicles after they were set on fire by protestors during
Image Source : PTI

Vehicles after they were set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centres Agnipath scheme, in Masaurhi, Bihar. 

Agnipath scheme protest LIVE updates: The department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri will address a press conference today at 2:10 pm on the issue of Agnipath recruitment plan amid the ongoing agitation and widespread protests against the scheme across several states. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting at his residence with the tri-service chiefs and discussed the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days. In the morning today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The development came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. Earlier, the Home Ministry decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The Centre had on June 14 unveiled the Agnipath scheme for a four-year term recruitment for aspirants aged between 17.5 and 21 years into the three armed forces. However, the announcement triggered violent protests in various parts of the country even as the debate intensified over the pros and cons of the initiative, aimed at transforming the armed forces.

 

 

 

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on new recruitment plan | Check eligibility, benefits

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: A peek into how other nations recruit soldiers and why India is facing protests

Latest India News

Live updates :Agnipath scheme protests

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 19, 2022 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Youth protesting against Agnipath scheme unaware of its benefits: Muraleedharan

    The youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme are those who are unaware of its benefits to them as well as the Indian armed forces, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday and urged them to withdraw from their agitation.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference

    Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference in South Block today on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Rajnath Singh meets service chiefs

    On Saturday, the defence minister held a second review meet as the protests intensified against the new defence recruitment scheme.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:19 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Bihar's Agnipath agitation becomes a funnel for anti-Centre, anti-BJP discontent

    States like Bihar are burning for the last four days due to the sudden announcement by the Narendra Modi government of the new military recruitment scheme - Agnipath. Experts believe that the Centre had not fully discussed the consequences of such a scheme which is related to the future of the country's youth.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme

    The Indian Air Force on Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme amid the ongoing agitation and widespread protests against the scheme across several states.

     

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Centre announces incentives for Agnipath recruits

    The Centre on Saturday announced several incentives including 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    9 coaching institute operators among 35 arrested in UP's Aligarh

     

    Police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have so far taken around 80 people in custody in connection with the violent protests in the district against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Of those held since the protests on Friday, 35 people, including nine operators of coaching institutes, were arrested for their role in the violence, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    AAP MP writes to Defence Minister, seeks immediate rollback of scheme

     

    Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to "immediately" roll back the Agnipath scheme and resume the regular process of recruitment for defence services for the current year, saying the new recruitment plan has "justifiably" caused "great anguish" among the potential recruits across the country.

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Is this MGNREGA-like step for educated youth or 'hidden agenda' of RSS: Tejashwi Yadav on Agnipath

    Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said there were many doubts about the scheme in the minds of the youth and demanded that it be withdrawn. Addressing a press conference here, he asked whether this was a MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or there was a "hidden agenda" of the RSS in it. Yadav also appealed to the youth to protest peacefully against the scheme.

     

  • Jun 19, 2022 12:05 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Agnipath protests trigger fresh friction between allies BJP, JD (U)

     

    The protests against the Centre’s 'Agnipath' scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, triggered a fresh war of words between the two ruling allies - the BJP and the JD(U) - with the former holding the Nitish Kumar government responsible for its "inability to stop attacks" on the residences of saffron party leaders.

  • Jun 19, 2022 11:50 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hits out at govt

    Youth have many doubts about Agnipath; govt must withdraw scheme: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

  • Jun 19, 2022 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress holds Satyagraha at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Top News

Latest News