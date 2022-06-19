Agnipath protests LIVE: Centre's concessions fail to douse fire; top officer behind scheme to hold press meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles after they were set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centres Agnipath scheme, in Masaurhi, Bihar.

Agnipath scheme protest LIVE updates : The department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri will address a press conference today at 2:10 pm on the issue of Agnipath recruitment plan amid the ongoing agitation and widespread protests against the scheme across several states. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting at his residence with the tri-service chiefs and discussed the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days. In the morning today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The development came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. Earlier, the Home Ministry decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The Centre had on June 14 unveiled the Agnipath scheme for a four-year term recruitment for aspirants aged between 17.5 and 21 years into the three armed forces. However, the announcement triggered violent protests in various parts of the country even as the debate intensified over the pros and cons of the initiative, aimed at transforming the armed forces.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on new recruitment plan | Check eligibility, benefits

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: A peek into how other nations recruit soldiers and why India is facing protests

Latest India News