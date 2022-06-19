Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on new recruitment plan | Check eligibility, benefits

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Air Force releases details for Agnipath scheme

Agnipath scheme: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment system. The development came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

Earlier, the Home Ministry decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Home Ministry had further announced that it will give three years of age relaxation to Agniveers beyond the prescribed upper age limit to recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be of 5 years.

Soon after the launch of the scheme, the government also announced that it has decided to increase the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

Also Read | Agnipath protest: Five fake Army aspirants held for provoking violence in UP

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Centre, states promise jobs for 'Agniveers', but stir still on | Key points

Latest India News