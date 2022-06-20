Agnipath: Tri-services chiefs to meet PM Modi on Tuesday, likely to brief on new recruitment scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agnipath Scheme: Tri-services chiefs including Army, Navy and Air Force will separately meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to hold discussions on the new recruitment policy in the armed forces.

ANI said quoting government sources that services chiefs will meet the Prime Minister on June 21 separately and are likely to brief him on the Agnipath scheme.

The Agnipath Scheme was launched last week on June 14 but ever since its announcement was made, aspirants, and army job seekers, have been protesting against the policy. The protests in several states including Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP among others turned violent where angry mobs damaged public property including railway stations, and set trains, and buses on fire. In some places, protesters even attacked BJP leaders' residences.

The protest over the new Agnipath Scheme has been mainly on one of its clauses which is that every new recruit who will be called Agniveer will retire after 4 years in service, with no pension.

Aspirants are concerned about their future, and job security asking what will they do after 4 years of service in the armed forces.

However, the Centre announced that 25 per cent of Agniveers will be absorbed permanently while the remaining 75 per cent will retire with around Rs 11 lakh in bank, a pack of skill set to further shine their career, among other benefits.

On Monday, Defence Ministry personnel from all three services in a presser explained in detail the new Agnipath Scheme and the reasons behind its implementation.

Prior to this, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met tri-services chiefs amid continuing protests in the country.

With the Agnipath scheme facing protests, the BJP asserted on Monday that the three services' joint press conference on the issue has left no room for any doubt and urged the youth to make use of the "good opportunity" to be part of the armed forces.

