Agnipath: PM Modi says many decisions, reforms look unfair initially but benefits country in long run

Highlights PM Modi made indirect remarks over the Agnipath scheme

The Prime Minister was speaking in Bengaluru during a launch event of developmental initiatives

His remarks have come amid widespread protests taking place in the country over new scheme

Agnipath Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that many decisions and reforms may seem unpleasant initially, but over time, the country feels the benefits of those reforms.

The Prime Minister's remarks appear to be on the recently launched Centre's new Army recruitment policy which has been criticized mainly by many job aspirants, ex-servicemen, and the opposition.

PM Modi made these remarks during a launch event of several developmental schemes in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Prime Minister's indirect statements on the Agnipath Scheme have also come at a time when the country is witnessing protests against the new recruitment policy.

