  4. 'Modi will die Hitler's death..': Congress leader's controversial remark amid Agnipath protest | Watch

The Congress leader's remarks during 'Satyagrah' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi were not the first this month that the grand old party leaders had chosen unparliamentary words in their attacks on the BJP.

Sri Lasya Written by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2022 16:34 IST
Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay at Congress' 'Satyagrah' protest 

Senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday stoked a fresh controversy by drawing a parallel between German dictator Adolf Hitler and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path," he said while addressing Congress 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's grilling by the ED and the Centre's Agnipath scheme. 

"Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- 'jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega.' Ask him what path is he taking?," he had told news agency ANI later.

Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Rahul on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, who saw the participation of over 500 people.

Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place here over the twin issues which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market. 

Agnipath protests

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

READ MORE: Agnipath: PM Modi says 'misfortune of India that many good things done with good purpose...'

