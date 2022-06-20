Monday, June 20, 2022
     
  Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Punjab, Bihar, UP on alert as protests against Agnipath scheme intensify
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Punjab, Bihar, UP on alert as protests against Agnipath scheme intensify

On Sunday, addressing the youth of the country, the Defence Ministry had explained the policy in detail but ruled out any rollback of the Agnipath scheme. The protesters have now called for Bharat Bandh against the recruitment scheme.

Vani Mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2022 8:32 IST
Bharat Bandh: Several states have been put on high alert on Monday as protests against the Centre's new Agnipath recruitment scheme have intensified. Some organisations have called for a bandh today and will stage protests against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The new recruitment policy for the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, which was followed by protests in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties. Congress will also hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath recruitment scheme. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year but a top military officer said it will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future. 

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    AAP says Agnipath scheme 'a big fraud' with India's youth

    Amid raging protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the AAP on Sunday dubbed it "a big fraud" with the country's youth and demanded its rollback, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is making misleading claims about the benefits of the new military recruitment plan.

    At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh presented representatives of about 4,000 job aspirants who claimed to have cleared all the tests conducted for recruitment into paramilitary forces in 2018 but were yet to get their appointment letters.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VK Singh slams Agnipath protesters

    Amid violence over the 'Agnipath' scheme, Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday slammed the protesters saying if they don't like the new policy for recruitment into the armed forces they shouldn't opt for it.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Singh said the Indian Army doesn't conscript soldiers and that aspirants can join of their own volition.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    491 train services affected amid protests against Agnipath scheme

    A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country, due to the ongoing agitation in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed railway officials on Sunday.

    As many as 229 mail express and 254 passenger trains stand cancelled, while eight mail express have been partially cancelled.

    Due to operational reasons, 31 trains terminated at various railway stations in Delhi and Ghaziabad along with Mumbai bound train from Punjab will remain cancelled on June 20.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress to hold nationwide protests today against Agnipath scheme

    Congress workers will hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath scheme and the central government's "vendetta politics" targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Anand Mahindra announces to recruit Agnipath scheme trained youth

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Police on high alert

    The Punjab Police is on high alert in view of Bharat Bandh against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

