Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Punjab, Bihar, UP on alert as protests against Agnipath scheme intensify

Bharat Bandh: Several states have been put on high alert on Monday as protests against the Centre's new Agnipath recruitment scheme have intensified. Some organisations have called for a bandh today and will stage protests against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The new recruitment policy for the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, which was followed by protests in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties. Congress will also hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath recruitment scheme. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year but a top military officer said it will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future.