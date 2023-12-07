India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Agni-1 ballistic missile: India on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of the Short-Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-1’, the defence official said. The launch took place from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast

The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters. "Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters,” said the official.

The performance on Thursday was substantiated through data gathered from various tracking systems, such as radar, telemetry, and electro-optical systems. These systems were strategically placed at different points along the flight path, including two down-range ships positioned at the terminal point, providing comprehensive coverage for the entire trajectory.

The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base. In October last year, India successfully test-fired 'Agni Prime' - a new generation of ballistic missiles - from off the coast of Odisha.

The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India's nuclear delivery options.

