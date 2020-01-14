Who were the real culprits behind Pulwama? Need to have fresh look at it: Adhir Ranjan Chawdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has once again raised questions on Pulwama terror attack. He tweeted from his official handle in the aftermath of the arrest of a DSP in Kashmir with links to terror commander.

In a series of 3 tweets, Chowdhury has taken a dig at RSS. "Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan ,the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," he said in his first tweet.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us,we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he added.

In his third and final tweet, Chowdhury questioned the culprits behind the Pulwama attack and asked for the reopening of the enquiry. "Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he signed off with.

This is not the first time that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has taken such a line. On several occasions in the past, Chowdhury has gone against the narrative of the government, specially in the case of Jammu and Kashmir. In the aftermath of the August 5 revocation of Article 370, he went on to question the validity of the fact that J&K is a part of India, on the floor of the Parliament.